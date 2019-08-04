The film is about a brilliant Luciano Pavarotti will be released in September
Soon the car will be released film by Ron Howard about the phenomenal Italian tenor.
Director Ron Howard, winner of the award “Oscar”, offers a new perspective on the life and career of legendary Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti. Having gone a long way from the son of a simple Baker to the best tenor in history, he collected 500 thousand people and twice fell into the Guinness book of records.
Pavarotti to this day symbolizes an unattainable height, not only in art, but in an effort to make the lives of people around the world better. Howard and his team have watched dozens of interviews Luciano Pavarotti, miles of rare archival films, which became the basis of the film.
The Director has recorded 53 interviews with family members, students and colleagues of the singer. He managed to get private videos that have never before been published. In theaters the film can be seen in September.