The film is about Vasile stone “Prohibited” and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend
In Ukrainian rolling out six new films, including two that are taken by our filmmakers. This biographical drama “Forbidden” and the documentary “My grandmother from Mars”. For going to the movies the whole family can come the animated “Trouble”. Fans of the famous actress cate Blanchett will be able to see her starring in the film “Where’d you go, Bernadette?”. Winner of the award “Oscar” Casey Affleck filmed a drama with elements of science fiction, “the Light of my life”. One of the most commercially successful films of September promises to be a Thriller, “It 2”
“Forbidden”
(12+, Ukraine, the UM-GROUP, biographical drama, the budget of 38.5 million UAH).
The film tells about the famous Ukrainian human rights defender and poet of the sixties Basil stone. Directed by debutant Roman Brovko. The main role was played by popular actor Dmitry Yaroshenko (“Brahma”). The script was written by Sergei Dzuba and Artem Kirsanov, who also worked together on the painting “the call “Banderas”.
“Forbidden” tells about the last days of life Stus, however in the film many scenes related to the 50 th and 60-th years of the last century (see the “FACTS” interview with the son of Vasyl Stus: Dmitry Stus: “After the exhumation of his father, I became a different person”). Brovko in an interview stressed that included in the film a number of little-known facts from the biography pota, in particular, the fact that Stus was nominated for the Nobel prize and not received it only because of the death, as this international award is not awarded posthumously.
The shooting took place mainly in Kiev in 2018. In August of the same year the scandal broke. It turned out that the film was removed from the scene of the trial of Stus, which featured Viktor Medvedchuk. Brovko said that this is due to the timing pattern. It was filmed at least three hours of screen time, and he prischlos to remove a total of 20 episodes, to cut the film to 100 minutes. Besides, there are a number of legal technicalities. .
Himself he declared that had no idea about the shooting and not in any way interfere in the process. However, he stressed that the filmmakers twisted his participation in the fate of the Stus.
The picture originally was to be released in the end of February 2019. The distributor was the company UFD. However, in December 2018 it without explanation removed the film from rolling schedule. In April it became clear that the new distributor was B&H. She was appointed Prime Minister on 5 September. At the same time changed the name of the picture. The first option was “Bird of the soul”.
“My grandmother from Mars”
(12+, Belarus — Ukraine — Estonia, 86PROKAT, documentary)
Director Alexander Mikhalkovich took this picture of the grandmother Zina. She currently lives in Yevpatoriya and don’t hide their Pro-Ukrainian views. Because of this, quarrel with many of his neighbors and friends. Relatives grandparents scattered across three countries — Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. Before the annexation of Crimea, they often visited her, but then, for obvious reasons, it has become very difficult. And still they manage to gather to congratulate my 80th birthday…
“Trouble”
(6+, Canada, the United States, 3QU Media animated film for family viewing)
Dog named Trouble (in Ukrainian rental Halep) lived, as they say, in the warmth and fullness. However, he had a serious problem — children of the owner. They were greedy and evil. In the end, the dog was on the street. Dog faced with new challenges to survive in a world of laws which he did not know. However, Trouble found real friends…
Made this cartoon Kevin Johnson, who previously worked as animator on a popular animated films “Thumbelina” “a Troll in Central Park”, “Steel giant”.
“Where’d you go, Bernadette?”
(12+ USA, United Artists, drama, Comedy, budget: $ 18 million)
The film is an adaptation of the eponymous bestseller by American writer Maria Semple. The book was released in the U.S. in 2012. Took a picture of the famous Director Richard Linklater, whose work has repeatedly received prestigious awards. Perhaps the most famous work of a native of Texas, is “Boyhood”. In 2014 this film was nominated for an Oscar in six categories and received an Academy award for best actress the second plan. She went to the actress Patricia Arquette. The Linklater this painting was awarded “Silver bear”. The prize was presented to him at the Berlin international film festival as the best Director. Richard also got a Golden globe and several other awards.
The main role in the new film, Linklater played the famous Australian actress cate Blanchett. She has two “Oscar” for roles in the films “the Aviator” by Martin Scorsese and “Jasmine” by woody Allen. A movie star plays a woman who hates neighbors, parents of children who are enrolled with her daughter in school. Sometimes I think she hates all men in the world. And this woman suddenly disappears. Many people around sighed with relief. And only her daughter is trying to find out what happened with her mother…
In the United States and Canada, the film was released on August 16 and collected $ 7.5 million.
“The light of my life”
(16+, USA, Saban Films, drama, fantasy)
The movie’s based on his own script known American actor Casey Affleck. The younger brother of Ben Affleck is the winner of the award “Oscar” for the main role in the drama “Manchester by the sea.” She brought him to the award “Golden globe” and BAFTA.
“The light of my life” — the second picture Affleck as a Director. The first was released in 2010 and was called “I’m still here.” The main role in it played by Joaquin Phoenix. He played himself.
The new Casey’s work takes place in the near future. The epidemic destroyed almost the entire female population on Earth. Survivors of the fairer sex by force hold in strictly protected bunkers. The main character (the role was played by Affleck himself) is hiding in the wilderness with her daughter. He gives her a boy, that the child is not taken away…
The film premiered in February 2019 at the Berlin international film festival. Presenting picture. Affleck said he began working on it in 2009. Critics gave the film a high rating.
“It 2”
(18+, USA, Warner Bros., a horror movie)
The film is a sequel to the film “It”, which was released in September 2017 and gathered 700,4 million dollars with a budget of $ 35 million. This adaptation of the novel by Stephen king.
In a small American town without a trace missing children. Go scary stories about the clown Pennywise. A group of Teens who call themselves “the losers ‘Club”, trying to reveal terrible secret.
In the second part, as the king in the book, friends have grown up and gone to different places. And now they’re going again because Pennywise took up the old…
Both films were directed by Andy Moschetti. In “It 2” roles were played by Hollywood star James McAvoy (“Glass”), Jessica Chastain (“X-Men: the Dark Phoenix”), bill Hader (“the Girl”). It is expected that in the first weekend the movie will collect at least 120 million dollars in world hire.
