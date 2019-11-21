The film “Joker” will be continued
Todd Phillips, the Director who directed the film “Joker”, has made the decision to begin work on a sequel to the popular picture. Presumably, the main character will again create actor Joaquin Phoenix.
According to media magazine the Hollywood Reporter, the creative project has received approval from the Chairman of Warner Brosers Pictures Group Toby Amerihome, with whom Phillips had met specially to discuss the matter. The parties discussed the shooting of the second part of the tape and the new story about the characters of the popular kynoselen DC. The Studio has not yet commented on expected cooperation with a famous Director.
Joker is the leader in the UK hire the second month in a row, becoming the first film in 10 years, which holds the leadership for 1.5 months. This pattern is also recognized in October, the most grossing film, having a rating of R. the Movie walked on “Deadpool” and “Deadpool-2”. In the list of the most popular viewers of paintings with a rating of “17+” are also the films “the Matrix Reloaded”, “the passion of the Christ” and “It”.