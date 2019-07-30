The film “Once in Hollywood” Quentin Tarantino broke records on fees for the first weekend
July 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The film “Once in Hollywood”, directed by Quentin Tarantino, was released on the big screens USA on July 29. For the first uikend the film has broken all records.
As reported on the portal Variety, while the work of Tarantino are not spared “the lion King” earned 75.5 million dollars. The success of the film, experts explain stellar cast: Margot Robbie, brad pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio.
