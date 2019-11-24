The final of the Copa Libertadores recalled the legendary Champions League final-99 between “Manunited” and “Bavaria” (video)
Flamengo
In the capital of Peru Lima monumental stadium hosted the final of the South American analogue of the Champions League – the Copa Libertadores.
Met the Brazilian “Flamengo” and the representative of Argentina “river plate”.
The match ended with the victory of the Brazilian club 2:1.
The ending of the match in Lima reminded of enchanting the Champions League final-99 between “Manunited” and “Bavaria”. Recall, losing at camp Nou 0:1, the red devils, with goals from Teddy Sheringham and OLE Gunnar Solskjaer, scored in the last minute of the match, won the finals 2:1.
Something similar happened in the final of the Copa Libertadores.
Scored on 14 minutes, the player “river plate” Rafael Borre goal remained until the 89th minute, the only one in the match.
And then came the hour striker Milan “inter” with a Hollywood last name Barbosa who plays for the Brazilian club on loan.
23-year-old Gabriel, fully justified his nickname – “Gabirol”, having a double. Moreover, the decisive goal he scored in the 90+2 minute.
Gabriel Barbosa
Flamengo, after 38 years and won the Copa Libertadores in its history.
“River plate” was close to win a COP for the second year in a row, but the “millionaires” did not have a few moments to triumph.
In December, Flamengo, under the guidance of the Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus will play on the club world championship, where their potential opponent will be Liverpool.
Highlights of the finals – on the website of the broadcaster of the Copa Libertadores.