The final of the Cup of Ukraine on football postponed from Ternopil to Lviv
The Ukrainian Cup final will be held in Lviv, and in Ternopil not, as previously planned.
This was stated by first Vice-President of Ukrainian football Association Vadim Kostyuchenko, according to the Ukrainian football.
“We were forced to postponed the final of the Cup of Ukraine from Ternopil to Lviv because of the difficult situation with coronavirus in the city of Ternopil,” – he explained.
Kostyuchenko said that the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup will consist of one match, and will be held on 17 and 24 June at the two stadiums, which will act VAR: in Uzhgorod and Mariupol.
8 Jul Cup final will take place at the Arena Lviv.
“And Ternopil as a sign of respect and gratitude to the city that prepared for the final, will host the final in 2021,” added Kostyuchenko.