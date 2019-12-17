The final of the Cup of Ukraine on football will be held in Ternopil
Ternopil city stadium
The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian football Association approved Ternopil city stadium venue of the Ukrainian Cup final-2019/2020.
As informs a press-service of the UAF, 16 December, the Executive Committee confirmed its previous decision of 14 October.
“Thus, the final of the tournament will be held in Ternopil, at the city stadium. Appropriate safeguards for the preparation of the infrastructure arena has already provided the representatives of authorities – the mayor and the Chairman of regional state administration”, – stated in the message.
Reserve stadium final match defined “arena Lviv”.
City stadium, Ternopil reconstructed in 2012. Now it is calculated on 15 thousand spectators. For the finals at the Ternopil stadium should eliminate the basic problem: insufficient lighting, lack of conformity VIP boxes and media areas, the lack of conditions for television.
The Cup final scheduled for may 13, 2020.