The final of the Spanish Cup-2019/20 officially held with the audience
The leaders of the clubs-the finalists of the current season’s Copa del Rey – “Athletics” and “real Sociedad” had previously agreed to hold the final of the Spanish Cup-2019/20 in the presence of the audience.
Its a proposal the clubs sent for approval to the Royal football Federation of Spain (RFEF).
RFEF has supported the initiative of the two Basque clubs. However, the Federation did not guarantee that the Cup final this season will take place in 2020.
“RFEF shares the desire to “Athletics” and “real Sociedad” to play the decisive match, when circumstances will permit to conduct it in the presence of fans of both clubs.
The Spanish Cup trophy, which has deep roots. He deserves the finals with the audience, which is why we thank the team leaders for this decision.
We will carry out all necessary measures, so that the fight took place in 2020 or 2021 and had an official background. However, he will be played before the final of the Spanish Cup season-2020/21″ – the press service of the Federation.