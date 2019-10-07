The final of the world championship on mini-football and fight Vladislav Sirenko: calendar of sporting…
Wednesday, October 9
Basketball. The Cup of Europe FIBA
“Dnepr” — “Borisfen” (Belarus) — XSPORT — 19:00
Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men
Quarter — Finals – “Sport 1” — 11:00; 11:40; 13:30; 15:10
Football. Friendly match
Germany — Argentina — “Football 1” At 21:45
Thursday, October 10
Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Odessa” — “Cherkasy Mavpy” — XSPORT — 19:00
Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men
The Semi — Finals “Sports 1” — 12:00; 14:00
Football. The selection for Euro 2020
Kazakhstan — Cyprus — “Football 2” — 17:00
Belarus — Estonia — “Football 2” — 19:00
Kosovo — Gibraltar Football 1 19:00
Netherlands — Northern Ireland — “Football 2” At 21:45
Croatia — Hungary — Football 1 — 21:45
Friday, October 11
Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men
Final — Sport 1 — 14:00
Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Kharkiv Falcons” — “Prometheus” — XSPORT — 19:00
Boxing
Vladislav Sirenko — Iwan Di Berardino, Alexander walk-in — Kevin Johnson — XSPORT — 21:00
Football. The selection for Euro 2020
Ukraine — Lithuania, “Ukraine”, “Football 1” At 21:45
Czech Republic — England “Football 2” At 21:45
Saturday, October 12
Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Chemist” — “Kiev-basket” — XSPORT — 14:00
Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Kremenchug” — “Dnepr” — XSPORT — 17:00
Football. The selection for Euro 2020
Georgia — Ireland — “Football 2” — 16:00
Denmark — Switzerland “Football 2” — 19:00
Bosnia and Herzegovina — Finland — Football 1 — 19:00
Norway — Spain — Football 1 — 21:45
Italy — Greece — “Football 2” At 21:45
Handball. Champions League. Men
Brest (Belarus) — Motor — XSPORT — 19:30
Sunday, October 13
Football. The selection for Euro 2020
Kazakhstan — Belgium — Football 1 — 16:00
Hungary — Azerbaijan — “Football 2” — 19:00
Belarus — Netherlands — Football 1 — 19:00
Estonia — Germany — “Football 2” At 21:45
Wales — Croatia — Football 1 — 21:45
