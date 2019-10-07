The final of the world championship on mini-football and fight Vladislav Sirenko: calendar of sporting…

Wednesday, October 9

Basketball. The Cup of Europe FIBA

“Dnepr” — “Borisfen” (Belarus) — XSPORT — 19:00

Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men

Quarter — Finals – “Sport 1” — 11:00; 11:40; 13:30; 15:10

Football. Friendly match

Germany — Argentina — “Football 1” At 21:45

Thursday, October 10

Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Odessa” — “Cherkasy Mavpy” — XSPORT — 19:00

Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men

The Semi — Finals “Sports 1” — 12:00; 14:00

Football. The selection for Euro 2020

Kazakhstan — Cyprus — “Football 2” — 17:00

Belarus — Estonia — “Football 2” — 19:00

Kosovo — Gibraltar Football 1 19:00

Netherlands — Northern Ireland — “Football 2” At 21:45

Croatia — Hungary — Football 1 — 21:45

Friday, October 11

Mini-football. Championship of the world. Men

Final — Sport 1 — 14:00

Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Kharkiv Falcons” — “Prometheus” — XSPORT — 19:00

Boxing

Vladislav Sirenko — Iwan Di Berardino, Alexander walk-in — Kevin Johnson — XSPORT — 21:00

Football. The selection for Euro 2020

Ukraine — Lithuania, “Ukraine”, “Football 1” At 21:45

Czech Republic — England “Football 2” At 21:45

Saturday, October 12

Basketball. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Chemist” — “Kiev-basket” — XSPORT — 14:00

Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Kremenchug” — “Dnepr” — XSPORT — 17:00

Football. The selection for Euro 2020

Georgia — Ireland — “Football 2” — 16:00

Denmark — Switzerland “Football 2” — 19:00

Bosnia and Herzegovina — Finland — Football 1 — 19:00

Norway — Spain — Football 1 — 21:45

Italy — Greece — “Football 2” At 21:45

Handball. Champions League. Men

Brest (Belarus) — Motor — XSPORT — 19:30

Sunday, October 13

Football. The selection for Euro 2020

Kazakhstan — Belgium — Football 1 — 16:00

Hungary — Azerbaijan — “Football 2” — 19:00

Belarus — Netherlands — Football 1 — 19:00

Estonia — Germany — “Football 2” At 21:45

Wales — Croatia — Football 1 — 21:45

