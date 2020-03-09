The final round of the first stage of Ukrainian Premier League was a record deletions
The first stage of the championship of Ukraine on football, after which he determined that all members of the upper and lower six.
The final 22-th round of Ukrainian Premier League was a record number of deletions. The chief justices have shown nine red cards in six matches, an average and a half removal for the match.
The previous record was set also in round 22 of the 2012/13 season, then referees showed one red card less.
It is remarkable that any match of the last round was not without removal. Most of them happened in the match of “Dnipro-1” – “Mariupol”. The referee sent three players “residents of Azov” – Chubatenko, Ignatenko and Jaworski.
In addition, this round was removed Marcos Antonio (Shakhtar), Jonathan (Lviv), Dr (“Alexandria”), Kravchuk (“Olympic”), gutsuliak (“Desna”) and Lunev (“dawn”).