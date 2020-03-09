The final round of the first stage of Ukrainian Premier League was a record deletions

Заключительный тур первого этапа Украинской Премьер-лиги стал рекордным по удалениям

The first stage of the championship of Ukraine on football, after which he determined that all members of the upper and lower six.

The final 22-th round of Ukrainian Premier League was a record number of deletions. The chief justices have shown nine red cards in six matches, an average and a half removal for the match.

The previous record was set also in round 22 of the 2012/13 season, then referees showed one red card less.

It is remarkable that any match of the last round was not without removal. Most of them happened in the match of “Dnipro-1” – “Mariupol”. The referee sent three players “residents of Azov” – Chubatenko, Ignatenko and Jaworski.

In addition, this round was removed Marcos Antonio (Shakhtar), Jonathan (Lviv), Dr (“Alexandria”), Kravchuk (“Olympic”), gutsuliak (“Desna”) and Lunev (“dawn”).

