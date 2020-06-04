The finalist of last year’s Champions League took 175 million loan due to coronavirus
London “Tottenham” took a loan from the state Bank of the UK, to overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus, the official website of “spurs”.
The amount of the loan amounted to 175 million pounds. It is noted that these funds cannot be used in the transfer campaign.
According to the estimates of financial analysts club, the losing finalist last year’s Champions League due to lost profits caused by the pandemic COVID-19 can exceed 200 million pounds.
And to balance the budget, “Tottenham” has decided to take advantage of the state loan program.
The President of the club from North London, Daniel levy may not impress the current place Tottenham in the standings of the English Premier League – 8th, and prospects to qualify for next year in the Champions League – the gap from the 4th place is 7 points.
We will remind, last week other club in the Premier League “Manchester United” took out a loan in the amount of 140 million pounds. However, unlike Tottenham, the club from old Trafford may use the loan without any restriction, including for the purchase of players.