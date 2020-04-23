The Finance Ministry expects considerable revenue to the state budget from the “Naftogaz” and Privat
The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine proposes to establish a basic standard of payments of profits to the state budget that goes to pay dividends in 2019, for Privat at 75% and “Naftogaz” at the level of 95%.
This was announced by the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko, reports Interfax-Ukraine.
“It is proposed to establish a basic standard for PJSC PrivatBank at 75%, for “Naftogaz” — at 95%”, — said Marchenko at the government meeting on Wednesday.