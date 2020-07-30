The Finance Ministry gave the GDP forecast for the second quarter of 2020
The government expects a GDP decline of 14% in the second quarter of this year.
Ukraine is expected to drop in Gross domestic product for April-June this year compared with the same period of 2019 to 14%.
This was stated in the prospectus of Eurobonds of the Finance Ministry, the press service of the Cabinet.
The document notes that this dynamics can significantly reduce real GDP in the current year. It can decline by 4.8% in nominal GDP 3,985 trillion UAH.
The budget deficit will not exceed laid down in the law on the budget of 7.5% of GDP at year-end are specified in the prospectus of Eurobonds.
We will remind, in Ukraine, the average nominal wage in June of this year was 7.4% greater than that which they received in June of last year, and accounted for 11 579 UAH.
telegraf.com.ua