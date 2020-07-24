The Finance Ministry has clarified the terms of issue of Eurobonds
Photo: Getty Images
Ukraine will receive the money at the end of the month
The calculations for the new issue of Eurobonds of two billion dollars to be held July 30.
The Ministry of Finance on Friday, July 24, confirmed the issuance of Eurobonds for $ 2 billion, saying the details of the transaction.
As reported, bonds maturing in 2033 will be placed with a yield of 7,253%.
The calculations for the new release to be held on 30 July.
“It is expected that the new issuance will be rated “B” by the rating Agency Standard & poor’s and “B” — Fitch rating Agency”, — stated in the message.
Also we report the results of the exchange offer of the Eurobonds maturing in 2021 and 2022 with a yield of 7.75%. Final amount of exchange is 846,150 million dollars.
We will remind, the first attempt to knead the Eurobonds was held on July 1, but due to the resignation of the head of the National bankot transaction had to be abandoned. Thus then planned to place $1.75 billion with a yield of 7.3%.
korrespondent.net