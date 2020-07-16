The Finance Ministry has predicted the dollar at the end of the year
The Finance Ministry does not expect fluctuations on the currency market
The situation on the currency market is stable, the prerequisites for strong fluctuations in the no, the Minister said.
By the end of the year, the dollar in Ukraine will remain stable, the Minister said Finansoviye Marchenko in his interview to Radio Liberty.
“There is every reason to believe that before the end of the year, sharp fluctuations are not expected” — he said.
The Minister noted that now the exchange rate is stable, but there are minor fluctuations, the seasonal factor.
In addition, because of the quarantine in Ukraine reduced the consumption of imported goods and the balance temporarily leveled off. It means the absence of pressure from imports.
Marchenko reminded that Ukraine has received from IMF USD 2.1 billion, 500 million euros from the EU and the expected $ 350 million from the world Bank.
“I don’t see any reason that would affect the stability of the national currency”, — he added.
Note that this week the dollar is growing and has already exceeded 27 hryvnia.And oficialnych Euro rose to its high for the year – 31,03 UAH.
