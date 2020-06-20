The Finance Ministry promises to annual indexation of pensions
The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said that the indexation of pensions, held this year in April, will be held annually.
As the Wave passes, he said this during an hour of questions to government in Parliament.
“At a time when it was assigned by our government, we began to responsibly address this issue, and changes to the budget in April was provided by means of the Pension Fund for the indexation of pensions. Moreover, I want to say that we assume indexation next year, that is, it is normal practice when we hold the annual indexation”, — said Marchenko.