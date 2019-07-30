The financiers saw the cons in the strengthening of the hryvnia
Economics, not politics is the reason for the sharp decline of the dollar in Ukraine. This is the opinion of most financial experts. The hryvnia began to revalue because of the large supply of foreign currency that was brought before the election.
The head of analytical Department Forex Club Andrey Shevchishin noted that in the period from June to July all participants of the election race began to feel the acute need for Finance. Money needed a lot, and in UAH. When the country entered the currency offer started to rise, and the rate — to fall.
An additional contribution to the strengthening of the national currency introduced by seasonality. Traditionally, during warm years there is a reduced demand for dollars and euros from the agricultural sector, the exchange rate increases. In early autumn, entrepreneurs are beginning to buy foreign currency, which in turn provokes a rise in the dollar.
In the revaluation of the hryvnia economists see both positive and negative sides. The President of the Economic discussion club Oleg Pendzin noted that with the fall of the dollar has decreased the amount of UAH revenues to the state budget.
The government had to accelerate the release of bonds Treasury bonds, resulting in six months was made the annual plan. Such measures had to be taken to prevent delays in payment of pensions, social benefits and salaries.
The bonds were issued under 17% per annum. This is a fairly high rate. Against this background, the activity of international financial speculators. Currently they have to buy securities are not on the market, and are turning to commercial financial institutions, hoping to get a quick large profit.