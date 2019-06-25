The fire at the chemical plant in Spain: with fire fighting fire fighters and the national guard

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in the district of the Spanish municipality of San Roque (Autonomous community Andalusia), reports channel “MIR 24”.

Employees quickly evacuated. According to preliminary data, no victims. To extinguish the fire attracted also members of the national guard. And local authorities have reported a possible threat to the environment. Residents of the nearby areas are asked to close doors and Windows and to refrain from walking.

In April this year as a result of a severe fire at a chemical plant in Texas, one person died and several more were injured.

