The fire at the Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky killed 7 million liters of whiskey. VIDEO
On Tuesday evening, July 2, in Versailles, Kentucky, the warehouse caught fire famous whiskey Jim Beam. After the day’s fire still can not completely put out the fire with millions of liters of alcohol in the wreckage.
The warehouse caught fire at about 23:30 and soon collapsed, writes CNN. 40 firefighters from five counties helped to fight the flames. Soon broke out and the second warehouse, but the fire managed to localize.
The first warehouse was kept 45 000 barrels (more of 7.15 million liters) of “relatively young whiskey,” according to a statement from Beam Suntory, parent company of Jim Beam.
“We are grateful that nobody was hurt in this incident, and we are grateful to the courageous firefighters who took control of the fire and prevented its spread, said CNN’s press Secretary Emily York. — Given the age of the whiskey destroyed, the fire will not affect the availability of Jim Beam for consumers.”
The head of Department on emergency situations of the County of Woodford drew Chandler said the company’s warehouses are huge — they take up as much space as a football field, and have 6 or 7 floors.
Police Lieutenant Michael Fortna reported that approximately at the same time in the area was lightning — perhaps it led to the fire. Chandler also noted that the fire was too dangerous to fire investigator could get to work. The flames continued to rage on Wednesday.
Chandler told CNN that the fire was deliberately not put out a few more hours to burned less than distilled spirits, which are in ruins. It will also help to ensure that waste water from fire fighting will not contaminate nearby drinking water sources.
Around 14:00, firefighters resumed work to fully extinguish the flames.
“They start the fire and soon after that will give the object to the owner, said Chandler. — I expect that the local service will clean the affected area before sunset.”
There is a risk that a fire can erupt again, so, after extinguishing the fire will continue to monitor the area.
In 2018, about 18,000 barrels (2.8 million) of whisky were destroyed when a warehouse in Bardstown, Kentucky, was destroyed during construction works. The leak killed about 1,000 fish in the nearby reservoirs.