The fire in North York, four people were injured (PHOTO)

On Saturday afternoon in the hospital North York was taken a woman and three children, which firefighters were able to save from a burning house.

Fire service Toronto arrived at the home in Pynford Crescent in the heart of Victoria Park and Ellesmere in connection with received in the beginning of the fourth message on a fire the second category in the building’s basement.

When firefighters arrived at the fire scene observed heavy smoke.

The chief fire platoon Paul Cormier told CP24 that firefighters found the four victims inside who could not escape, and brought them out of the building.

According to doctors, the woman and the teenager suffered greatly, two children received minor injuries.

The staff of the office of the fire inspection are investigating the cause of the fire. At the moment, the investigators stated that it is premature to talk about any suspicions about the origin of the situation.