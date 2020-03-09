The fire lighting ceremony of the Olympic games in Tokyo will be held without spectators
The fire lighting ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo will be held without spectators. This is due to the spread of coronavirus, writes Reuters with reference to the national Olympic Committee of Greece.
The event, which will take place on 12 March, there will be only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the country organizatora. Journalists to the ceremony will not be admitted.
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus have occurred at the end of December 2019. The number of people infected worldwide is now more than 110 thousand people. More than 3800 people died. In Greece as of 9 March there were 66 cases of the disease.
The Olympics in Tokyo planned for late July – early August.