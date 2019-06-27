The fire on Severo-the East of Spain, burned more than 4 thousand hectares of forest
PHOTO : “the World 24” / Elizabeth Shagalova
EUROPE
In the North-East of Spain, the burning of the forest. The flame burns in the area of Tarragona in Catalonia. Strong fire destroyed between 4 thousand to 5 thousand hectares of forest. The fire started Wednesday near the village of La Torre del Espanol.
Fire spread is favored by hot and dry weather. The flames extinguish almost 230 firefighters, 60 vehicles and 15 aircraft. Rescuers evacuated 26 of the peasants, who cut off the fire escape route. But the Pets could not be saved.
According to experts, this is one of the most severe fires in Catalonia over the last 20 years.
According to weather forecasts, hot weather will continue in Spain until at least next week. Heat now prevails throughout Europe. In France, even reduced working day.