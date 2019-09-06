The fire on the ship in Germany, killing a member of the Ukrainian-Russian crew
As a result of Friday’s crash of the cargo ship Kelly on the Elbe river in Germany one person was killed and two others were injured. It is reported TASS with reference to the German office of investigation of accidents at sea.
The report notes that the ship’s crew consists of 11 Russians and two Ukrainians.
“Who could be among the victims, Russian or Ukrainian, I can’tsay. The crew consists of 11 Russians and two Ukrainians,” — said the representative office.
According to preliminary data, in the engine room of the ship, EN route to Kaliningrad from Rotterdam under the flag of Malta, in the afternoon there was a fire. In a statement, the service emphasizes that the dead and injured crew members.
Two crew members received severe burns and was taken to a rescue helicopter to a special clinic of Hamburg. The incident occurred near the town of Otterndorf (Federal state of lower Saxony).
As told the Agency the representative of the investigation of accidents at sea, the ship now transporterowych in a safe place. Subsequently, it will be towed to the port of Brunsbuttel.
The investigation of the incident is in the area of responsibility of the water police of Hamburg.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in July off the coast of Mauritania fire engulfed the fishing vessel “Ivan golubets” among the members of which the majority were Ukrainians.
