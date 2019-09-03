The fire on the ship with tourists at coast of the USA: found the remains of 25 people
According to officials, 75-foot (23 m) ship called the Conception was carrying 33 passengers and six crew members when it caught fire at about 03:30 in the morning on Monday.
According to the U.S. coast guard, rescue crews discovered the remains of 25 people who died after fire diving boat off the coast of the island of Santa Cruz, North of Los Angeles.
The Lieutenant coast guard Matthew Kroll reported that the crew collected the bodies of 25 people. He said that this figure should be confirmed with the investigator.
“You just need to remember that the numbers can vary slightly when the expert examines the remains. At least nine people are still missing and the search for survivors continues,” he said.
Five crew members who were on the upper deck on the bridge of the ship, jumped off and were rescued as they were picked up by a passing ship, said the captain informed the U.S. coast guard Monica Rochester. According to Rochester, 34 of the 39 were sleeping below deck when the fire broke out.
The ship went on a three-day diving tour on Saturday morning, “to explore the tops of the island of San Miguel,” and was supposed to return on Monday evening.
Bob Hansen told NBC News that he and his wife were in their boat “The Grape Escape” in the Bay, a distance of about 400 yards (365 m) during the fire of the ship and helped the captain and four crew members, who managed to escape the fire.
Hansen said that one of the crew members had a broken leg, and another said that his girlfriend was on Board and unable to escape. Some of them were crying. They were clearly upset, he said.
“They feel so helpless,” said Hansen.
The Sheriff of the County of Santa Barbara bill brown said the time of the fire and the location of the ship contributed to the tragedy, and the flame erupted when nearly all on Board were asleep.
The ship sank to the ocean floor about 20 yards (18 m) from the shore in four hours after the fire started and is currently at the bottom at a depth of 62 feet (56 m).
On Monday officials said that discuss how to handle the wreckage of the boat can be towed without breaking in pieces, or she should be seen on the spot. So far there is no direct evidence of criminal actions.
On Monday, in the County of Santa Barbara, said that the victims ‘ names were not disclosed before the notification of relatives.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In the night of 1 August 2 on tourist ship near the island of Santa Cruz there was a fire. Was originally found the bodies of 4 dead, 29 people had been missing — the authorities feared that they all died. Five people managed to escape.