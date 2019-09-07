The fire on the ship with tourists at coast of the USA shot dead a Russian woman
A native of Russia, Yulia Painted supposedly died during a fire on Board a tourist vessel for divers, the sunken off the coast of California. About it writes “RIA Novosti”.
The name Julia had appeared in the list of the dead. She worked as a Manager in the company SpiralLinks. The company confirmed that Dyed their employee. According to “RIA Novosti” profile picture and also pictures of her with dead friend Dan Garcia coincide with the image in the Facebook account of a social network user with the same name.
According to “RIA Novosti” Julia Painted studied at the Moscow school 1263 with profound studying of English language. In Facebook there is a picture made during her scuba diving. According to media reports, the couple was fond of scuba diving.
Former classmate Painted Anna Starovoitova, also pictured with her on the school photos, confirmed “RIA Novosti” that the girl in the third grade he moved with his parents to the United States.
No comments in Embassy of Russia, the police of Santa Barbara and the employer Painted about her citizenship could not be obtained.
The Russian Embassy sent the U.S. state Department at the request of the death of Julia.
“In connection with media reports that during a recent fire on Board a tourist vessel in California was killed, presumably a native of Russia, Yulia Dyed, sent to the state Department a new query. Inspect for the presence of the deceased Russian citizenship”, — stated in the message.
The first query about the presence on Board of the Russian citizens the Russian Consulate sent after news of the fire and the deaths of dozens of people on the ship, it follows from the previous message of the Embassy. Not reported, have you received any response to the request and, if so, what is its content.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On the night of 1 on 2 Sep at coast of the USA burned and sank the ship with tourists. Discovered the victims drowned trying to escape from the flames of the ship.
- Rescue teams have discovered the remains of 25 people who died after fire diving boat off the coast of the island of Santa Cruz, located to the North of Los Angeles.