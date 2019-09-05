The fire on the ship with tourists at the coast of the United States: a witness told how saved 5 crew members
Bob Hansen with his wife, decided to go fishing and become unwitting witnesses to a fire on a boat near the coast of the island of Santa Cruz. Moreover, they managed to rescue 5 crew members, who sailed their boat. This is stated in the CNN video.
“About 3:30 we heard someone knocking on the boat. I got up and went to check, there were 5 people and they asked for help. I saw that just behind them was the whole boat on fire,” says Hansen.
According to him, the boat was in close proximity to his ship, no further than 400 yards (about 360 meters).
The crew members who found their salvation on the boat Hansen, in his words, was shocked, cried, and some of them suffered serious injuries, fleeing from the fire.
“They were in shock, some were crying, one had a broken leg, so he was in pain, the other sprained her ankle. When we lifted them aboard, they were wet, mostly in underwear because jumped into the water almost out of bed,” recalls Hansen.
He and his wife responded.
“When I first saw the boat she was on fire from bow to stern. I absolutely could do nothing to help. There’s nothing I could do,” said Hansen, adding that it was the feeling of “total helplessness”.
According to recent reports, 34 people became the victims of the fire, all of them were dead, although remains were found, only 25 victims, writes Buzz Feed News.
The Sheriff of the County of Santa Barbara bill brown said that except for five crew members, who managed to escape, divers and rescuers found more survivors.
“We Express our sincere thanks and condolences to all the families of the victims that have to endure this horrible process while we are working to find their loved ones,” said brown.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On the night of 1 on 2 Sep at coast of the USA burned and sank the ship with tourists. Discovered the victims drowned trying to escape from the flames of the ship.
- Rescue teams have discovered the remains of 25 people who died after fire diving boat off the coast of the island of Santa Cruz, located to the North of Los Angeles.