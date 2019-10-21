The firing squad: she has voiced a gloomy Outlook on the Maidan against Putin in Russia
In Russia there is no democracy and independence is not possible. And if the streets will be a lot of protesters, their power dispersed, applying not only batons and tear gas, but a weapon, as it was under more liberal regimes. In an interview with the OBOZREVATEL newspaper said well-known Russian writer Ludmila Ulitskaya, which itself involved an anti-Putin protest.
According to her, modern Russia does not differ from developing countries in Africa or Latin America — “in Russia there is a logic of the third world”.
She recalled distant events of “bloody Sunday” of 1905, when tsarist troops fired on a peaceful demonstration of workers.
“It was in 1905 in Russia, has not stopped. And then there are ferocious people were not so educated soldiers were. Believe so easily that picture to imagine”, — quotes OBOZREVATEL words of the writer.
In her opinion, the aggressiveness of Russia, you can still explain the fact that the head of state is a man, brought up in the “nightmare of an organization that is”.
We will remind, several months ago, Russian authorities dealt with people who wanted to vote for their candidates in the city Duma. People peacefully asking to reconsider the disputed decision openly, beaten and Packed into paddy wagons, and “monkey”.
As reported by “FACTS”, a Russian journalist and military expert Alexander Goltz believes that the aggressive policy of the Kremlin reached the highest point. The last time Russia openly is preparing for nuclear war.
