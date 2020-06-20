The first batch of U.S. missiles Javelin arrived in Ukraine
Arrived in Ukraine the first batch of missiles for anti-tank missile systems Javelin, purchased by the defence Ministry on the program of the Pentagon, “International military sales”. The contract for such purchase was signed in December 2019.
About this Facebook said the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States.
“The contract for such purchase was signed in December 2019. It was the result of significant reforms in the Ukrainian defense Ministry, which is allowed to begin direct purchase of arms and military equipment of foreign States”, — underlined in the message.
The Embassy also expresses its gratitude to the U.S. for aid, which was delivered to Ukraine together with purchased Javelin missiles.
As reported, the Office of defense cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine received equipment worth more than $60 million for the transfer of Ukrainian partners, including walkie-talkies and ammunition.
Recall that in December last year, Ukraine concluded a contract with US to supply Javelin anti-tank systems.
Before that, in October, the U.S. Congress gave provisional consent to the sale of Ukraine of an additional batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin weapon for $39 million
telegraf.com.ua