The first bee blogger to Instagram calls to save the planet
“Save me” — speaks to the world through a bee blogger from your page in social network Instagram.
To attract the attention of mankind to the problem of extinction of bees is the project of a nonprofit organization Bee Fund and Fund of France.
It is reported on his page on Facebook PR Director and organizer of the project in Ukraine Blogger Party lia Andrienko.
“In Instagram appeared first in the world blogger-bee @bee_nfluencer. This is a project of the nonprofit organization Bee Fund and Fund of France. The aim of the project is to draw attention to the problem of extinction of bees in the world,” writes lia Andrienko.
Touching ekoproekt raises the sensitive issue of the death of bees, because in the European countries and the United States their number is constantly decreasing (in particular in EU countries the loss of bees 20-25% of the total, in Ukraine — 10-19%).
“It is important to save the planet … And bees too! Over both threatened! It would be terrible to live without bees. Thank you for the demonstration today, it was very nice to see you all and continue to fight,” says the blogger protest against the poisoning of the bees, held in September in Paris.
Now the bees are more than 158 000 readers. Join us!