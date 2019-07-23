The first black ‘servant of the people’ held in the Parliament from the party Zelensky: fighter Jean Beleniuk will continue to leave for Ukraine (VIDEO, PHOTOS) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to preliminary results, the first elected black member. This 28-year-old Greco-Roman style Jean Beleniuk, run for Parliament under the tenth number from the party “servant of the people” President Vladimir Zelensky.

The party of the President of Ukraine is leading in the elections with a large margin, which guarantees Belenko seats in the next convocation of the Parliament, he will receive a mandate from 253.

Belenko 28 years old, he was born in Kiev, his mother was Ukrainian. Jean Beleniuk grew up without a father, a native of Rwanda who died during the civil war in that country in 1994.

Beleniuk engaged in Greco-Roman wrestling and is not going to stop a career after the election. In 2016 he played in the national team of Ukraine on Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro and won the silver medal. Now he plans to participate in the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020. On the eve of elections Jean won in Minsk at the European games 2019 gold medal.

A dark-skinned member of “Servants of the people” announced that he was not “particularly patriotically-minded” before the Euromaidan events. In the protests, he said, he was not involved, but was a proponent of change, but soon grew disillusioned with President Petro Poroshenko.

And when Ukraine became known that the name of Belenko in the list of candidates to the Parliament, the athlete appealed to Ukrainians via Instagram to clear up the situation.

“The President and his team saw me as a person, which is able to positively change the situation in the Ukrainian sport! Realizing that to criticize and be unhappy with the situation much easier than to take responsibility, decided to accept the offer, fully aware where to go, what to go, what are the reputational risks associated with this decision! No promises that it will be easy, but we are not timid,” wrote Beleniuk.⠀

Beleniuk became widely known in social networks after the transfer of the journalist Nadia in “horizontal position” (VIDEO)

Recall, in social networks, including Russian, Zhan Beleniuk became widely known after the throw of the famous Ukrainian journalist.

In January 2017, a silver medalist of the Olympic games-2016 in Rio de Janeiro Jean Beleniuk gave an interview to the journalist of the Ukrainian channel “1+1” Nadia Kovarskii, and she asked the wrestler “as something spectacular to throw” it. And Beleniuk took and held a dangerous technique – much dumped the girl on her back on the carpet. Beleniuk on the soy page on the social network have signed for the video is: “a Brief wrestling manual translation of the girls in “horizontal” position.”

Later it turned out that Kovarska in this shot hurt my back. The next day Beleniuk took her “to hospitals, taking the pictures of the head and neck”. The journalist complained of dizziness and pain. “It turned out that she had back problems, and it aggravated her condition…”, – wrote he later Beleniuk. However, the athlete said that this story had neojidannyi “scatalogy the end.”

“In the sanatorium where she went to treat the back, Hope met with the Director in the movie which, subsequently, played a major role:) then there was the wedding and the birth of a son… I don’t know how it would have happened without this cast, but has since promised not to throw untrained people, especially girls! Thank God that this story has a happy ending,” wrote Jean Beleniuk.