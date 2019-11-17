The first British gay couple fathers broke up after one of them fell in love with their boyfriend…
The first ever UK gay fathers who had children through surrogacy, broke up after 32 years of marriage.
In 1999, Tony and Barry Druitt-Barlow (Tony Barlow is a famous scientist-a biochemist, who made a career in the field of clinical research and earned tens of millions of dollars) were born twins — daughter saffron and son aspen. They were conceived using a donor egg of one woman, Tracey Mccune, and then were transplanted to another woman — Rosalind Bellani. Barry is the father of one child, Tony — other, but they are not talking about one of them for which of the twins is the biological father.
Saffron and her twin brother aspen became the first country in the history of the people, in whose birth certificate listed two fathers. And no mother. Since then, saffron and aspen, which is about to celebrate 20 years, there were three brothers.
It seemed that the 55-year-old Tony and 50-year-old Barry, who officially got married in 2014 after legalization in the country of same-sex marriage — just model couple. Over time, however, their feelings began to wane and became just as friends. Barry fell in love with the boyfriend of their daughter saffron 25-year-old of Scott Hutchinson. And he reciprocated. As informs edition Daily Mail, the couple now Druitt-Barlow filing for divorce, but continue to live together in the U.S. state of Florida — Tony, Barry, their five children and Scott. Tony the kids call dad, Barry’s dad, and Scott, and stepfather.
Tony quite approve of the choice of her ex-husband. He even acted as an intermediary when Barry and Scott didn’t know how to delicately break the news about his novel saffron. “Of course, at first she was irritated. But Tony said, “You see, Scott is now with daddy, he likes it”. Saffron saw how happy we are, and accepted it, “says Barry.
Barry and Scott
Saffron and Scott
Saffron with three of his “fathers”
Hutchinson had previously declared himself to be bisexual. Saffron met him a few years and even thought to have his children. As wrote earlier “FACTS”, she wanted her offspring carried by a surrogate mother. It was reported that this role has agreed to a “maiden participant popular British pop group”.
