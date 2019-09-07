The first Chick-fil-A in Toronto was discovered mouse (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The first Chick-fil-A in Toronto haven’t even opened, and around it already, there is much wrangling that goes a long way.

On the opening day of the restaurant already planned a mass protest, as many believe that the undesirable company in Toronto because of her ties to hate groups in relation to the LGBTQ2 community.

Now, on top of that, inside a completely new restaurant, which still must be open (which is more and more doubt), was spotted a mouse.

A new restaurant on Bloor Street East 1 gradually led to the fact that not far off the time when it will open its doors to receive its first visitors.

Where there was once a blank wall now mounted a glass display case, but it probably wasn’t such a great idea.

Video uploaded to social networks, shows how in the behind the glass inside the restaurant sports a mouse.

Of course, restaurants in Toronto, from time to time it is necessary to arrange cleaning, getting rid of a small amount of insects or mice, but the mouse has mastered the square has not yet begun to work catering, it’s too much.

About how does Chick-fil-A in the new problem, two opinions can not be, if they plan to succeed in a city where not yet fully decided how to treat this restaurant chain.