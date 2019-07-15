The first crossover Aston Martin is preparing to debut
Crossover Aston Martin has clocked up to a speed of 300 km/h.
Prototypes of the first in the history of the British brand Aston Martin are high-speed crossover comparative tests.
The car, which is known under the name DBX, and participates in races with the BMW X6 M and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
Since Aston Martin models to DBX never did a crossover, this car was brand new and from the point of view of the program pre-tests. Machine, in addition to asphalt roads, felt on the roads, and at the same time compared with its competitors.
Tests Aston Martin DBX became one of the most voluminous in the history of the brand in preparation for the production of a new model. The thing is that engineers had to work with a car of the unfamiliar segment.
As standards used Porsche Cayenne Turbo and BMW X6 M, as well as a number of other sporty crossovers. Cars-competitors along with prototypes DBX participated in races on the track Nordschleife, as well as in the testing on the autobahn — there is the model dispersed to 300 km/h, studying the behavior of the new Aston Martin DBS in comparison with direct rivals.
Premiere serial DBX will take place before the end of 2019. The most likely site of the public demonstration of a novelty called the auto show in Los Angeles in November. It is also possible, DBX and it will be presented at a separate event to the media’s attention was focused only on this car.