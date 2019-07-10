The first crossover will be more powerful than Ferrari Lamborghini Urus
Premiere of the novelty which has received the name of Ferrari Purosangue is likely to take place in 2022.
It should be noted that production of the SUV for the Italian company – it is a shocking step, because the brand has always been famous in Motorsport. But amid the growing popularity of such luxury as the Bentley Bentayga SUV, Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Ferrari are unable to stay away.
A new model was developed under the name of Purosangue, which translated from Italian means “pure or ” pure blood”. The basis of the crossover formed the rear-wheel drive platform of the Ferrari GT with perednemotornoy layout, where you will be based and some more traditional Ferrari models.
Note that Ferrari GT is equipped with a 12-cylindrowym power unit, while the first SUV of the Italian brand will probably get a smaller unit. It is expected that the novelty will be equipped with a hybrid power plant, consisting of the V8 and the electric motor, which is located on the front axle.
According to experts, the novelty from Ferrari can exceed the capacity of the 641-horsepower Lamborghini Urus, very much. It should be noted that the Italian company “loves money”, therefore in its interests to bring to market the most interesting for buyers of the product, leaving all the competitors behind.