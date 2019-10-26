The first electric car, Mazda is already available for order
Mazda introduced at the Tokyo motor show in its first production electric vehicle – the crossover MX-30.
It is already available for order in European dealerships of the brand.
Dimensions of new items – 4395x1795x1 570 mm wheelbase 2655 mm.
A characteristic design feature of small rear doors that open only after the front, raspugivali against the motion. The saloon is finished with faux leather, cork and recycled fabric from recycled polyethylene.
Chassis MX-30 is similar to the new Mazda3: the front of “McPherson”, rear – torsion beam. Information on the power plant disclosed yet not all. It is confirmed that the electric car has been the battery of 35.5 kWh, a full charge which is enough for a modest, by modern standards, 200 km.
In Mazda obviously did not want to do the car is too heavy, the excuse is said that the average mileage personal car in Europe is only 48 km away.
Torque specifications front axle of a synchronous motor are not disclosed, but the prototypes they made 143 HP and 265 Nm. And Mazda MX-30 received the traction control system G-Vectoring Control (GVC), adapted for electric drive (e-GVC).
Actual sales of electric cars will begin next year.