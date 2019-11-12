The first electric SUV Aiways certified for Europe
The SUV will become the first Chinese player in the European market of electric vehicles.
The Shanghai automaker Aiways have obtained the necessary permits and certifications to launch in Europe of his car and plans to start sales in the second quarter of next year, said in an interview with co-founder Fu Qiang.
While the European version will be adapted to local tastes and regulatory requirements, Aiways might struggle to win buyers in the market, which is dominated by local, American and Japanese brands for decades. The debut will be watched by dozens of other Chinese manufacturers of electric cars with global ambitions.
“I believe that we will be the first,” said Fu in Shanghai. Other “still in preparation” or even further with their plans, he said.
The penetration of the European market would have marked a historic shift as such. Sales of European brands in China for many years supported a significant portion of the productive capacity of the continent and countries such as Germany, are increasing their efforts to support their own costly transition to electric vehicles with increasing global competition.
To convince European buyers that the Chinese car can meet their expectations, is one of the main tasks of Fu Qiang. According to him, the failures of other Chinese companies have left consumers with a bad impression of the country. At the same time he hopes that the recent success of Chinese consumer goods and mobile phones could strengthen trust.