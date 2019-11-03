The first ever Intercontinental hijacking: a Vietnam veteran seized the plane for $200
October 31, 1969, 19-year-old Vietnam veteran Raffaele Minichiello seized the Boeing 707 of the airline Trans World Airlines (TWA). About it writes BBC.
The plane took off from Los Angeles (CA), and was soon to land in San Francisco (CA). However, his passengers and crew had to fly in a completely different direction. Through the day the plane was in Rome. It was the first ever Intercontinental hijacking, as well as the absolute world distance record flights captured by an aircraft.
Minichiello and taken hostage the crew members made a total of five flights (one of them across the Atlantic ocean), flying 11,000 kilometres and even managed to make friends — at least, so it seemed invader.
$ 200 for a marine
It all started with the fact that corporal United States marine corps Raffaele Minichiello underpaid $ 200.
The savings Bank, which paid a salary to Marines, was to pay him $ 800 on his return from Vietnam. But when the corporal returned home, he found himself on account of only 600. A veteran who has served a year in Vietnam as a volunteer, first appealed for help to his leadership. But those did not help him.
John, a former marine of Minichiello decided to restore justice on their own and robbed a warehouse of the naval base camp Pendleton, taking out $ 200 radio and other things. And to avoid reliance on him for robbery prison term, he decided to hijack a plane and flee the country.
When Raffaele was 12 years old, his family immigrated to the United States from a small Italian town of Melito Irpino near Naples. It happened shortly after the town in 1962 survived the earthquake. 19-year-old Vietnam veteran decided to flee from justice in their historic homeland, especially because shortly before Italy returned his seriously ill father.
Armed with a captured Chinese rifle he brought back from Saigon (Vietnam), as well as a large supply of ammunition, Minichiello bought a ticket for a flight TWA85 from Los Angeles to San Francisco for of 15.50 dollars.
The weapons he hid in the toilet, and when the plane with 40 passengers took to the air, he took aim at one of the flight attendants and ordered her to take him to the cockpit. There he announced to the crew that the Board is captured.
How to hijack planes in the 60s
Civil aviation in the United States in the 60 years of the twentieth century was not as it is now. It was a Golden time for hijackers of aircraft passengers during landing was not seen on Board could carry anything. Airlines steadfastly resisted any attempts by the authorities to enter the belongings of passengers. The aircraft did not explode, but the risk of theft did not seem a sufficient basis to upset the passengers a long and humiliating procedures.
Hijackers this, enjoy, and Newspapers regularly published news about the seizure of aircraft. The kidnappers aircraft often became Americans, disillusioned with the capitalist system. Captured aircraft were often sent to Cuba, which the United States in the early 1960s, broke off diplomatic relations.
Hijackings have become commonplace. In 1961, during the whole three months — from may to August were made at once three such theft. Especially happy about Fidel Castro, who demanded money from the Americans for the return of the ships.
It is not surprising that some of the passengers of flight TWA85 initially thought that the hijacked plane will fly to Havana. But it turned out otherwise.
To Rome with all the stops
Minichiello was nervous and could not agree with the flight crew where to go. First, he demanded that the plane went directly to Rome. The flight crew was not immediately able to explain to him that this tank is not enough fuel.
Agreed that the Board flies in Denver (Colorado), located about halfway between Los Angeles and new York. There’s a plane refuels, and the invader produces passengers and then travels to new York with a team of pilots and one of the flight attendants on Board as a hostage. There, the gas station, and then flights to Europe.
Minichiello first demanded that he and I were the flight attendant Charlene Delmonico’s — the one he took hostage first. But then to stay on Board volunteered her colleague Tracey Coleman — she had a boyfriend in new York, and she hoped that the journey there will end.
The flight took place in such a relaxed environment that the invader has almost ceased to be nervous and was even polite to the hostages. When the plane landed in Denver and passengers were allowed to leave, one of them suddenly remembered that he had forgotten on the seat of your costume for Halloween. He asked Minichiello to go back and get him, and he kindly allowed.
“The FBI almost ruined everything”
A three-hour flight from Denver to new York also passed without incident. On Board were five people: three of the pilot, the stewardess Tracey Coleman and Minichiello, which is sitting comfortably in a chair, and even drank a cocktail of whiskey and gin.
At JFK, the plane had to refuel, change pilots and to fly further — so I thought Minichiello. He didn’t know what on earth he was met by about a hundred FBI agents. Some of them — with telescopic rifles ready to shoot the first order. Others were preparing to get on Board in the guise of mechanics and disarm the hijacker.
However, happiness Raffaele an incident occurred that prevented the security services to retake the ship with the hostages: rifle of Minichiello shot.
Later it turned out that the shot likely was accidental — the thief just carelessly handled weapon. The bullet landed in the ceiling, barely missing the oxygen tank and without damaging the fuselage.
But at that moment no one knew the pilots who were in the cabin and saw what was happening, he feared for his life and handed over the land that no refueling will not. And demanded that the plane nobody — except the two pilots of international relations who were with them to go with Minichiello in Europe.
Captain Donald cook, who headed the crew, and then genuinely happy that it happened this way. “The plan the FBI definitely would have led to the deaths of the whole team, he said. We sat with this boy for six hours and watched him from a crazed killer became happy and calm guy with a sense of humor. And then these idiots, knowing nothing, decided how to cope with it, and completely destroyed the trust relationship that we were building for six hours”.
The flight across the Atlantic
Confidence has been partially restored only during the next flight. Captain cook managed to convince Raffaele that the crew did not know what was happening on the ground.
Following the landing the plane made in Bangor (me), and there is finally refueled. At this point, for the fate of the hostages watched already all of US, and the police had to work hard not to let reporters get too close to the captured aircraft.
The memories of the participants of this trip, they are warm and friendly talked with Raffaele. Stewardess Tracey Coleman he taught me how to play solitaire, and captain cook came to talk with him about life, and during this conversation they sat on the chair next to him, and the gun stood between them. Raffaele told him that just wants to return home to Italy, and on military service had made “some problems”.
Across the Atlantic ocean arrived without incident, apart from the fact that the only food for all aboard people were cakes, which was supposed to entertain the passengers of flight TWA85. But, according to the memoirs of the pilot Wenzel Williams, the question of what to eat, worried about all is not very strong.
After a short refuel in Irish Shannon “Boeing” went to the end point of your flight — Rome. On the approach to Rome of Minichiello proposed requirement: the aircraft must be parked in remote from the airport area and it must meet the police by car and unarmed.
Saying goodbye to the hostages, Raffaele was again courteous and even offered to throw them in a police car to the hotel, from which they politely declined. Minichiello worried that crew members can be punished for what they didn’t take his rifle, although they had the opportunity. Finally, he just apologized to them for something that gave so many problems.
“It’s nothing,’ replied the crew. We did not take into the account”.
Hijacker even wrote down the address of captain cook in Kansas city to later write him a letter.
“Fellow countrymen, what are you arresting me?”
The adventures of the crew ended and the adventure Raffaele continued. On Italian soil it was met by police without weapons “Alfa Romeo”. Holding a rifle to the head of the police, Raffaele told that first Dodge on the outskirts of Rome and then drive to Naples. But seeing that the car chased by the police, he told me to stay at a deserted place and fled. To search for the fugitive was joined by hundreds of police, dogs and helicopters.
Found him in the Church.
November 2, Sunday, a day after the departure from Los Angeles Raffaele came to the Church. His flight to that time was following all of Italy. Even his seriously ill father, after hearing from reporters what venture he started, promised to cut his ears.
But the question of conspiracy was not troubled Raffaele: hiding weapons and us military clothing that was on him all this time, he came to a Sunday service in their underwear. Even if members were not watching TV, they would seem suspicious.
“Fellow countrymen, what are you arresting me?” he said the police, who came to pick him up. The same surprised tone, he tried to tell police and reporters that knew nothing about any aircraft, but then still told the story you heard captain cook.
What was with Raffaele then
Further career of Raffaele did not happen. After a spell in prison, he tried to become a model and movie actor, but to no avail. At one time it was rumored that he was the prototype of John Rambo, but the filmmakers denied it. For a long time he lived in Rome, worked as a bartender, married to the daughter of the owner of the bar and even opened a restaurant called Hijacking.
And in 1980 at his home in Irpinia happened another earthquake — much stronger than in 1962. The whole of Italy helped the residents of the destroyed cities, including Raffaele Minichiello, who personally came from Rome to help the victims. Reporters then again to pay attention to him: now it was not the 20-year-old charming boy, but a grown 31 year old man. In a new interview he admitted that he regretted his actions 11 years ago.
In 1985, Minichiello had an accident in childbirth his wife died, the child also did not survive. To draw public attention to the issue of the negligence of doctors, Raffaele has planned a new attack — he was going to take hostage the members of the medical conference, and even found a weapon.
But he had a friend who drew it more interesting pastime — reading the Bible. Minichiello was a very pious man, and he is still.
Returning to America
In 1999, Minichiello for the first time since capturing TWA85 decided to go to America and meet with comrades. By this time he already knew that the us government will not pursue him.
In 2009, he even tried to arrange a meeting with his former hostages, but it only came stewardess Charlene Delmonico’s and the pilot Wenzel Williams.
Minichiello was very upset when this meeting refused captain cook. Raffaele seemed that they became friends. And Williams and Delmonico’s, he personally apologized and gave a copy of the New Testament. Inscription read: “Thank you very much for your time. I am grateful that you have forgiven my actions that caused you evil. Please accept the gift of this book that changed my life. God bless you. Raffaele Minichiello”.
Then followed the inscription “Luke, 23:34” — this was a reference to the verse from the gospel: “father! forgive them, they know not what they do”.
Today, the former hijacker who lives in two countries. The American authorities did not put him in jail, but due to his adventures he gets to be allocated to the Vietnam veterans of benefits and is not eligible for treatment for PTSD.
But he got himself a small homemade plane and video blog in which he laid out his accordion. The blog 174 subscriber, and the last record there were four years ago.