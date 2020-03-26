The first ever Paralympics chess moved
World chess Olympiad-2020 and the first in the history of chess Paralympics postponed for one year because of the pandemic coronavirus, reported on the official website of the International chess Federation (FIDE).
The opening ceremony of the world chess Olympiad was scheduled for July 29 in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia also had to pass Congress and General Assembly of FIDE.
“The Federation is deeply concerned about the growing pandemic COVID-19 and its impact on people’s lives. Taking into account the reports of the world health organization (who), indicating a steady increase in the number of infections worldwide, and considering the statement of the International Olympic Committee in the Olympic games, FIDE decided to postpone the 44th world chess Olympiad and Congress,” reads the statement of the press service of FIDE.
Note that the main tournament of the Olympiad was held in Moscow from 6 to 17 August, and the Paralympics from 30 July to 4 August. It is expected that postponements will be held in Moscow and Khanty-Mansiysk in the summer of 2021.