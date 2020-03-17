The first ever Ukrainian became the European champion in snooker (photo)
Julian Boyko
Ukrainian Iulian Boiko became the winner of the European championship in snooker (6 red), which was held in the Portuguese city of Albufeira.
In the final, 14-year-old resident of Kiev defeated well-known player, former 8-th number of a world rating, 53-year-old Darren Morgan from Wales (5:3), reports sport.ua.
For the first time in the history of Ukrainian not only reached the final of the European championship, but also won him, the newspaper notes.
The tournament was held according to the rules with six red balls.
Snooker (eng. snooker) is a kind of billiard game. First it was distributed in British Empire (in the UK, India and Australia), but from late 1970-ies became known almost all over the world, especially in Europe and China.
The reigning world champion is
30-year-old English snookered Judd trump.