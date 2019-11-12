The first group of “Viagra” were United for the first time in 15 years on the show “Dances with stars z”
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar performed a passionate tango.
In the quarterfinals of the project “Dances with stars z where couples perform two dances, one of them was accompanied by a performance of Ukrainian stars.
Thus, only during the twelfth live on stage for the first time in 15 years appeared legendary the first part of the group “Viagra” Hope Meyher and Alain Vinnytsia. The girls teamed up for the accommodation of Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar, who performed a passionate tango to the hit “I’m not coming back”.
Show the judges appreciated the performance of girls, but the number of the pair of participants, not all were satisfied, although Kateryna Kuhar and noted that “Viagra” get a pair of good.
So, according to Vlad Pit pair was not enough emotion between each other.
“If you look at tango as a mandatory program, I think what Vick did. Almost all of the steps, where it has not turned Dima helped. Your emotional sostoyaniyu, somehow you did not agree. I read tango, you have not really. It was not clear how you feel about each other. And in this dance this is an extremely important”, — said the choreographer.
In the end, the couple received from the judges only 33 points.
Recall pairs that fall into the risk zone, will fight for the chance to stay in the project. They will have to demonstrate the dance, which will be a surprise for them. The decision which of them will continue to have judges evaluating technical training pairs.