The first in the Royal family: the fans congratulated Kate Middleton and Prince William (photo)
Fans congratulated Kate Middleton and Prince William with an impressive achievement. The number of followers on their Instagram account @KensingtonRoyal, where they regularly publish pictures from their official events as well as personal family photos reached 10 million people. Fans of Cambridge was profuse in praises and compliments pair.
Kate and William were the first members of the Royal family, which has achieved such popularity in Instagram. So, for example, the official account of Queen Elizabeth and the Royal family @TheRoyalFamily, has 6.6 million subscribers .
But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who started his page @SussexRoyal in early April of this year, may yet boast of 9.4 million followers.
