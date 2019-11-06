The first information about the new cross-coupe QX55 like Infiniti is trying to return to the market
The company has published on the official website teaser cross-coupe QX55 Fresh material allows to evaluate the work of designers. He revealed a few details QX55. According to official information, the model will become a full successor to the FX. One of the obvious similarities you can trace the characteristic C-pillar, LED-dimensions with three-dimensional graphics (a similar solution is installed on a modern Audi). Optics even resembles lost in the history of FX.
Specifications cross-coupe Infiniti QX55 remained unknown. More details are promised as part of the premiere. New product is designed to return the position of the Japanese brand in the global market. By the way, the debut is scheduled for 2020.
The prospect to introduce your segment coupe-crossover is clear. Almost every European and Japanese brand has got a cross-coupe. Even the Chinese have tested and brought to the global market their own versions, albeit succumbed to tradition: “View all, we choose that, we’ll viderem to pieces and collect in a pile, there’s our car!”
QX55 in 2020 will definitely show up, because the sketch model is shown in August at the annual contest. So the prospect of the return of the Infiniti in a big game there. While the model range sold in the US, in Europe the demand is critically low. The reason for this situation was the price. Despite the premium, the Nissan sub-brand is still seriously inferior in quality to most other brands. A vivid example of such is Toyota.
Giant is still sold by the “two hundredth Kruzak” and with great success. Because Infiniti in addition to the replenishment of the model range will have to take care about appropriate prices. This option today is crucial for the buyer, except for the availability of spare parts.