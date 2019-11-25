The first Marvel comics in 1939 has sold more than a million dollars
The first Marvel comic, released 1939, was originally acquired by the mailman from Pennsylvania for 10 cents. 80 years it was sold for $1.26 million at auction vintage comics, putting the new record. This is reported by the auction house Heritage Auctions.
In Marvel Comics No. 1 was introduced such characters as the human torch, Ka-ZAR, the angel, and Namor. The condition of the book was estimated at 9.4 on a scale of 1 to 10.
The previous record holder among Marvel comics was the edition of 1962, which first appeared spider-Man. This release was sold in 2011 for $1.1 million