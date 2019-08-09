The first of September close: in Russia the school said the brown bear (video)
In Russia, the young bear went to the city of Magadan, ran to the city centre and was shot at one of the schools. It is reported RIA Novosti with reference to the representatives of ketoprofene of the regional government and Department of the interior.
“It’s certainly a unique case. The bear ran right in the centre of the city. We watched the video, it is certainly a little clumsy — pestun (male who looks after the bear). He apparently was scared of something and ran into the city, is the only word to explain“, — said the representative of ketoprofene.
After a long pursuit, police came to the conclusion that the predator threatens the safety of people, and were forced to shoot him, when the bear approached one of the schools in the city, according to acting head of the Department of information in the regional cupola MIA Ksenia Lukina.
“In accordance with the Federal law “On police”, the predator was eliminated by the police in the territory of one of schools of the regional center. As posed a threat to residents”, — said Lukin.
As previously reported “FACTS” in Russia, a man fought off attacking bear by biting off part of his tongue.
