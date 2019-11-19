The first participant of the Champions League from the Ukraine may withdraw from the championship from-for debts under the salary
Guest match Tavria Simferopol in the 18th round of the Second League with Kramatorsk “Vanguard-2” will not take place, since the Crimean team based in Beryslav, Kherson region, went to fight because of the lack of Finance, reported on the official website of the Crimean people.
Earlier the meeting was postponed from October 27 to November 19, because in Beryslav outbreak of influenza and are not passed to the command.
Players and coaches Tavriya have not been paid for six months and unable to withdraw from the championship of Ukraine in the winter-break or even earlier.
The head coach of Simferopol Sergei Shevchenko said that “the critical moment has come right now”, – quotes the expert “Crimea.Realities”.
“Tavria” takes the 8th place in the standings with 16 points.
“Avangard-2” is the penultimate 10th place, with an asset in 11 points.
Recall that the “Tavria” is the first champion of independent Ukraine and the first participant of the Champions League from the Ukraine.