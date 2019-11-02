The first photo of Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds after the birth of the third daughter
In August of this year, Blake gave Ryan a third daughter.
Pictures of the baby paparazzi while I didn’t get star parents carefully trying to keep all the details of his private life secret. But photographers were lucky to capture themselves, Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds on the walk. Leaving the children at home, the couple took to the streets of new York. Well utalises, they walked in the early morning in the Park fun talking and exchanging smiles.
Information about the fact that Ryan and Blake for the third time became the parents, appeared in October, but a happy event, according to insiders, happened in the family of actors in August. Gender of the newborn baby the proud father told in an unusual way. Publishing a post on the elections in Canada, he shared the gender balance of power in his family — now he has three daughters.
I love British Columbia (province of Canada — Approx.Ed). And want my daughters growing up on the same Playground outdoors, where I grew up— written by Ryan and published a photo with Blake and baby, however, covered her face with smiley. The girl’s name is still unknown.