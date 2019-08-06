The first photos of the updated SUV Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
No car segment is now the most hot than SUVs and crossovers, and today we will first look at the prototype of the midsize Jeep Grand Cherokee next generation.
This is a great offer for Jeep, both figuratively and literally, as the Grand Cherokee has long been one of the main representatives of this class.
Thus, it will be a very important debut for Jeep in General, and because in our days the more the better, we expect that the new model will slightly grow in size.
This heavily disguised prototype certainly looks more bulky than the current model. Journalists were lucky enough to catch this piece of news in the moment when he just stood in the Parking lot at the gas station.
It is expected that the next Grand Cherokee will be built on a completely new platform from the Italian Alfa Romeo. A new framework will allow the SUV to develop further in technology.
Among other things, this means that can be made active electrification, since the advent of the mild hybrid and full plug-in-hybrid engine based on the V6.
It is believed that the new product will also be offered with the classic V8.
With regard to the size and design, the prototype is heavily covered with camouflage. In addition to the tarpaulin, we can allocate them all sorts of false panels hiding the true size of the Grand Cherokee.
This is especially true in the front where the mesh screen in the field grid, you can see some sort of attachment, exaggerating the frontal region. The back paneling is trying to make the rear of the car more bulky and square.
The new Grand Cherokee is likely to be a SUV model year 2021, and therefore, its presentation will take place at the end of 2020.