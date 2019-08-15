The first pictures of the “charged” Skoda Kamiq appeared online
Two months after the debut of the conceptual model photospin managed to capture the novelty on the streets.
Photospin captured a pre-production model Skoda Kamiq in the sport version, which differs by the prefix GT in the title. The premiere of this novelty is planned for autumn this year. It should be noted that the lenses of the journalist’s model was completely without camouflage, are not closed even nameplates of the brand.
So, by the published photographs it is possible to note that the crossover looks more aggressive than the standard version, which is already available to Chinese customers last year. Exterior news has common features with the model Scala. In addition Kamiq GT got a new rear optics.
The movement of the novelty will be provided a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 110 horsepower and 146 Nm of torque. Also in the engine range will include 1.2-liter turbo engine with recoil at 116 horsepower and 175 Nm of torque.
The official premiere of the new Skoda Kamiq GT will be held this fall, under which a Czech company declassified details about its model.