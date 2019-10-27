The first production electric car from Lexus: when to wait
Lexus will present its first electric car.
After a few weeks, Lexus will join the cohort of manufacturers of electric cars: in November the company will show its first production electric car. According to preliminary information, we are talking about the electric version of the compact crossover UX — UX-EV. Information on a technical stuffing of the electric vehicle is not disclosed.
Dimensions electric car comparable to the Lexus basic UX and may be driven on a single battery charge 400-500 kilometers. In the second version, announced the newcomer may be a hatchback in the style of the concept LF-SA, 2015. Location of the premiere electric “firstborn” can be a Lexus showroom in Los Angeles or a special event stamps.
According to the plan of development of the company over the next five years the market will come five electric models in various segments. One of them, and also the first Lexus hybrid will be available in early 2020-ies.
By mid-decade, electric modification will have every Lexus model. Thanks to this, the company expects to increase sales of hybrids and electric cars, to eventually surpass the sales of conventional ICE vehicles.