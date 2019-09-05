The first production electric car Porsche officially debuted
Company Porsche has officially presented its first production electric liftback Taycan. The novelty, which has already lined up may be the most popular model of the brand.
Based Taycan is the architecture of the PPE (Premium Platform Electric), suitable for models with electric propulsion systems. While only the most powerful versions of the liftback: Turbo and Turbo S. the First is equipped with a 680-strong powerplant, and the second – 761-HP (1050 Nm). The structure of the power installation of both versions include two-stage transmission mounted on the rear axle. Car engines are powered by lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 93.4 kWh.
The base car is gaining a hundred in 3.2 seconds. Its power reserve is 450 km from Top Taycan Turbo S accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and on a single charge can drive 412 km. the Maximum speed of both versions is the same – 260 km/h.
Taycan Porsche’s first production car equipped with electric system with a voltage of 800 volts. Recharge the battery as possible from the terminal AC (11 kW) and DC power up to 270 kW. Five minutes connect will provide 100 km, up to 80% battery will be filled in 22.5 minutes.
Mechatronics Taycan controls the “Central nervous system” 4D Porsche Chassis Control: the sensor data three-compartment air-suspension, adaptive dampers, Electromechanical stabilizers and control system of the thrust vector is processed and analyzed in real-time. There are five driving modes: Range (saves battery life), Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual for personalized vehicle settings.
In the cabin at Taycan installed five screens. It is curved to 16.8-inch virtual instrument panel with a scale of power used, the multimedia system screen a diagonal of 10.9 inches and one 8.4-inch, which is mounted in the center console. It is also proposed to install two optional display for front passenger and second-row passengers.
In the list of available equipment models listed smart voice assistant that is activated by the phrase “Hey Porsche”, optional can be ordered polnopravnym chassis, adaptive suspension, active aerodynamics and carbon ceramic brakes. At the same time, according to Porsche engineers, up to 90% of braking will be implemented with motors that recuperarea to 265 kilowatts of power — the hydraulic system will start to work only in exceptional cases.